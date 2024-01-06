Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,979. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
