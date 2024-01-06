Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

