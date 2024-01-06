Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.98. 2,810,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

