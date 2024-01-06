Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 125,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 5,680,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,772. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

