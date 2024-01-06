Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 3,075 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.47. 164,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.57 and its 200-day moving average is $405.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

