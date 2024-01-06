Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 4,364 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Albemarle worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.83.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $135.83. 2,251,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

