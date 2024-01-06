Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,438,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,079. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

