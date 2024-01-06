Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 1,845,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

