Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,933,000 after buying an additional 46,681 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.33. 807,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.29 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.41. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.