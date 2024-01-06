Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $195.25. 759,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

