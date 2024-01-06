Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dover by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $147.49. 877,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

