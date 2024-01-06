Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 380,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of eBay by 28.6% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

