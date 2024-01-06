Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,777,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

