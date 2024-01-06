Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

