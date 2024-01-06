Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

AMAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. 5,398,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.58 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

