Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 413 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $239.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

