Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 528 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.98. 1,372,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

