Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.63. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

