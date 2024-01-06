Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V.

