Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.57

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.57 and traded as high as C$43.05. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.05, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.88. The firm has a market cap of C$972.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.18%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

