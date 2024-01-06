Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,000 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

