Gunma Bank Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 5.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.26% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,372,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,242. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

