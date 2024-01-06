Gunma Bank Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 158.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 350,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,824. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

