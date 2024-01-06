Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.83. 294,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,045. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

