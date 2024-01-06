Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.59 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.