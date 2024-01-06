Gunma Bank Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 493,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,064. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.