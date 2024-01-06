Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.23. The company had a trading volume of 224,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,714. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

