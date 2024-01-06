Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NOBL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,883 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.