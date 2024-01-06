Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 3.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,773,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,313. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

