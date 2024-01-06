Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 477,053 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.