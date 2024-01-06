Gunma Bank Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 67,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 79,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.