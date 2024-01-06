Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. 1,191,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

