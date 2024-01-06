GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

