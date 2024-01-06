H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.38. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Acumen Capital lowered H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

