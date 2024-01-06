Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.05.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

