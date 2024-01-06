Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

SBAC stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 868,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

