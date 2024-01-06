Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,598 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $48.85. 1,557,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,377. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

