Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Air Lease worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 1,030,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

