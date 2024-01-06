Hahn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.7 %

About Liberty Live Group

LLYVK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,255. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

