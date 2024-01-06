Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. PVH makes up 2.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PVH worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth about $14,439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $20,584,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,940 shares of company stock worth $4,767,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 912,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,585. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

