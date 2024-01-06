Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 12,158 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $131.78. 776,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.