Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 12,158 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $131.78. 776,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.
In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
