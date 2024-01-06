Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 19,240 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 219,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 560,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

