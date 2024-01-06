Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,542. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average is $501.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

