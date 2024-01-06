Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $35,095,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 1,080,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,830. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.