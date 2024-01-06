Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 82,734 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,734 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises about 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Virtu Financial worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 683,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.36. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

