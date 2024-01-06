Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.040303 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

