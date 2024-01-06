Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Trimmed by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,660 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

