Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.02

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.02 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.53), with a volume of 47,010 shares trading hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.02. The firm has a market cap of £139.55 million, a PE ratio of -232.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.67%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

