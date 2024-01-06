Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.02

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.02 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.53), with a volume of 47,010 shares trading hands.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.02. The firm has a market cap of £139.55 million, a PE ratio of -232.22 and a beta of 0.35.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.67%.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.