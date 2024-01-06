Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 277.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

