Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 9.87 and last traded at 9.87. Approximately 7,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.81.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 9.59.
